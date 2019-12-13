MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Friday and Saturday folks won't just hear Salvation Army bells ringing, but possibly sirens.
The annual Gurneys, Guns & Hoses Bell Ringing Weekend is underway. It's a red kettle competition to raise money for the Salvation Army.
It pits local police, sheriff, fire, and EMS workers against each other to raise the most money. Kyle Karsten of the Salvation Army says last year, almost $20 thousand were raised in just one weekend!
WAND News caught up with the reigning champs, the Decatur Fire Department. While they say the pressure is on to take home another win, the competition is a great chance to see the people they serve.
"You know, I really think this is a great thing the Salvation Army does. It allows us to get out here and participate and meet some of the citizens from the community and get to interact with them on a friendly, fun basis,” shared DFD Lieutenant, Todd Cox.
Bell ringing continues until 8 p.m. Friday night. It also runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Donations for this competition will be matched up to $25 thousand.
Here’s where people can go to support their favorite first responders:
2019 BELL RINGING LOCATIONS
Ambulance - Sam's Club Exit Doors
County Fire Dept - Walmart East Food Door
City of Decatur Fire Dept - Walmart East Pharmacy Door
Decatur Police - Walmart North Food Door
Macon County Sheriff - Walmart North Pharmacy Door