CRANFORD, N.J. (WAND) - Terrifying moments unfolded in seconds for a New Jersey family, as floodwaters from Ida collapsed a basement wall, leaving family members trapped.
This happened Wednesday, NBC New York reported, when ankle-deep water was already in the Valle family's Cranford basement. Water then broke through a wall in a rush, trapping a mother and son. A security camera in the home caught it on video.
Floodwaters blow through the wall of a NJ home trapping a mom and her son. @brian4NY talks to the woman trapped by the debris … how she and her son got out … on News 4 at 4pm #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/d8BgVlHjbt— Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) September 3, 2021
One of the family's sons was walking across the basement and made it the steps moments before the collapse, likely saving his life. The second son, trapped inside, found an air pocket by punching a tile out of the drop ceiling. His brother and father used an outdoor umbrella to punch a window out and pull him to safety.
At the other end of the room, the mother was clinging to a boiler with about four inches of water to spare. Her husband called to her, asking her to swim toward him so she could open a window and be pulled out.
Having survived, the family said their lives have been changed forever.
"We're definitely going to live differently, enjoying everything. Every day is precious," said the mother, Janice Valle.
