POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WAND) - In what authorities called a "tragic, industrial accident," a a Florida landfill worker was killed by a bulldozer while using a portable toilet.
NBC News reports the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded after 5 p.m. Friday to an accident at the Polk County North Central Landfill. Workers told first responders the victim, 40-year-old Aaron Henderson, was in the portable toilet when he was crushed.
Investigators found another employee of CertiTemp was putting away the bulldozer for the day when he drove up an embankment while having the front blade "elevated 3-4 feet off the ground," a statement said. The blade was obstructing his view.
"The driver negotiated up the embankment towards the staging area, and once on level ground, he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
The bulldozer drive then quickly went to check if anyone was inside the portable toilet. Henderson was found to be unresponsive.
Authorities ruled Henderson's manner of death to be accidental.
