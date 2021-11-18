FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County health officials announced two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids and adults.
The county will have Pfizer vaccine clinics at Clara Peterson Elementary School (580 E. Franklin St., Paxton) on Nov. 23 and Dec. 14. Vaccines will be available for people at age five to adult.
Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. Click here to register for Nov. 23 and here to register for Dec. 14.
