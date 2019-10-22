URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 79-year-old man who served as a Boy Scout leader is accused of trafficking child pornography.
Milton Forsberg faces federal charges after authorities performed a court-ordered search of his Champaign home, located in the 800 block of W. Charles St., on Sept. 27. Police reports obtained by The News-Gazette said Champaign police recovered photos of boys on computers and external storage devices during that search.
Officers said Forsberg had printed pictures of boys in “sexually explicit positions” at the foot of his bed, which he tried to use his cane to hide when he believed police weren’t watching him. There were over 100 pictures, according to police, and the suspect had a basement darkroom featuring pictures taken at a nudist colony.
Some of the photos were uploaded with a University of Illinois email address, police said, and Forsberg's credit card was linked to it. Between 1985 and 2000, the newspaper said the suspect was a U of I accountant intermittently in the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
Authorities took Forsberg, who had been a Scout leader in his community for 30-plus years, into custody on Oct. 16.
Forsberg has not yet been indicted on those charges. A federal grand jury is expected to meet in early November, according to the newspaper.
Prairielands Council Scout executive Jared White gave The News-Gazette a statement on the allegations Tuesday:
“First and foremost, we care deeply about all victims of child abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children. We believe victims, we support them, we pay for unlimited counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward. It is BSA policy that all incidents of suspected abuse are reported to law enforcement.
Upon learning of these claims, we took immediate action to involve law enforcement, and while this individual is no longer in Scouting, we barred him from any future participation in our programs.
Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. We seek to prevent abuse through comprehensive policies and procedures that serve as barriers to abuse. These include a thorough screening process, including criminal background checks for staff and other adult leaders, requiring two or more adult leaders be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse. The policies that the BSA has in place today are informed and endorsed by child safety experts.”
NOTE: The U.S. Marshals Service told WAND-TV it can't release a mug shot for the suspect.