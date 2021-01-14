PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Urbana high school teacher is headed to prison for child pornography crimes.
Prosecutors said 57-year-old Douglas O. Mynatt was sentenced Thursday to 10 years behind bars. Along with being a teacher, the Savoy man was previously the coach of University High School's girls' cross-country program.
Mynatt entered a guilty plea on Oct. 9, 2020 to three charges of distribution of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office identified Mynatt after an instant messaging app self-reported a user had content believed to involve images and movies of child pornography. A cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children linked Mynatt's addresses, including his Savoy home and a location at the University of Illinois, to the crimes.
The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson in prosecution. The investigation into Mynatt was completed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the Urbana Police Department.
