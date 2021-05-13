ILLINOIS (WAND) - Free Six Flags tickets are being offered as an incentive for Illinoisans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated!
The company is donating 50,000 free tickets to its parks in Gurnee and Rockford in an effort to get people vaccinated. They will go to newly vaccinated Illinois residents.
A large amount of tickets will go to Illinois health departments, which will decide what to do with them.
Gov. JB Pritzker voiced his gratitude to Six Flags for its generosity.
"The park has been just a terrific partner," the governor said. "They want to do the right thing, and not just in Gurnee and here in Illinois, but all over the country. We're just the first for Six Flags and very proud to be so."
More details on the free tickets will be announced by the governor's office in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.