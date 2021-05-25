CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple communities have come together in support of a fallen Champaign police officer's family, and you can help support a number of fundraisers.
From a company making signs to a GoFundMe directly providing funding the family of Oberheim, different options are available. WAND News has compiled a list of everywhere to go to show support.
Click the bold words at the start of each bullet point to visit links for our coverage of each fundraiser.
Signs for Oberheim: In this effort, the company Signarama has a goal of making at least 1,000 signs that say "Oberheim 703" and "BACK THE BLUE." The majority of each $25 purchase will go to Chris Oberheim's family.
Painting the Town Blue: In Monticello, where the Oberheim family lives, community members are working with the Rotary Club of Monticello on a Blue Bow Blast. Community members can buy bows for $5 to "paint the town blue." Proceeds are going to the fund or memorial of the family's choice.
T-shirt sales: Champaign company Truckhouse T's has sold at least 3,000 shirts across the country in production happening with the help of One Stroke Ink in Kentucky and Body 'n Sole in Savoy. Each shirt says "Oberheim 703." All of the proceeds are going to the Oberheim family.
GoFundMe: A GoFundMe account has been set up to directly benefit the Oberheims. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, it had raised over $129,000.
In addition to these, Champaign police have said the public can bring in cards to the Champaign Police Department to show support for Jeffrey Creel, the second officer who responded to the domestic situation in which a shootout occurred and Oberheim was killed. Click here for more.
