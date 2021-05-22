MONTICELLO, III (WAND) - A group of community members, with assistance from Rotary Club of Monticello IL, have put together a Blue Bow Blast for the Oberheim's!
Shelly Crawford-Stock says they thought of the idea after Amber, fallen officer Oberheim's wife, did something similar months ago to show support for local law enforcement. "Our community really appreciated it and as a result it was natural to first think of doing something to honor both her and Chris with blue bows."
Community members want to paint the town with blue bows to show Amber, the girls, their friends, family, and all our area first responders that we are with them!! 100% of the proceeds will be distributed to the fund or memorial of the family's choice. Most importantly we want to show the family how much we love and care for them visually! If you would like to buy a bow for $5 please go to this form and follow the directions, there are pickup locations in Monticello, Champaign and Forsyth!
Form to order.
Pickup Locations:
Monticello Chamber of Commerce (Wabash Depot), 200 E Railroad St, Monticello IL 61856
Hickory Point Bank, 165 W Weaver Rd, Forsyth IL 62535
Rector Construction, 503 S County Fair Dr #2a, Champaign IL 61821
