(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce that three Illinois regions will soon enter even tighter COVID-19 resurgence mitigations.
Regions 5, 7 and 8 are set to see the new restrictions Wednesday, sources in the governor's office said.
Region 5 includes:
- Marion County
- Wayne County
- Edwards County
- Wabash County
- Jefferson County
- Perry County
- Franklin County
- Hamilton County
- White County
- Gallatin County
- Saline County
- Williamson County
- Jackson County
- Union County
- Johnson County
- Pope County
- Hardin County
- Alexander County
- Pulaski County
- Massac County
Region 7 includes:
- Will County
- Kankakee County
Region 8 includes:
- Du Page County
- Kane County
The governor is expected to announce the news during his 2:30 p.m. briefing Monday.
All of Illinois is already under increased mitigations.
The restrictions follow a three-tiered plan.
Tier 1 restrictions include indoor dining at restaurants and bars being shut down, reduced gathering sizes, and more.
Tier 2 adds further gathering size limitations and reduces table sizes for restaurants and bars to a maximum of six, among other restrictions.
Region 1 has been under Tier 2 mitigations since late last month.
Under the state's guidelines, if a region's positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after another 14 days, more stringent mitigations could be ordered.
Should a region reach Tier 3, elective surgeries will be suspended, gathering sizes will be restricted again, recreational spaces like gyms could be forced to close, salon and personal care services will be suspended, and nonessential retailers may be forced to shut their doors once again.
Pritzker said Friday he currently has no plans of shutting down outdoor dining.
Illinois reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
