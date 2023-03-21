CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced that Bria Scudder will serve as Deputy Governor for Public Safety, Infrastructure, Environment, and Energy.
Scudder previously worked in the Governor’s Office as First Assistant to Christian Mitchell, the former Deputy Governor. Mitchell stepped down from his role earlier this month.
She will start her role on April 10.
“Bria Scudder has already shown her dedication to public service and the people of Illinois through her hard work earlier in my administration, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to continue that work as Deputy Governor,” said Governor Pritzker. “Her portfolio includes some of the most important issues currently facing our state, and I’m looking forward to working with her to continue making Illinois stronger.”
Scudder currently serves as Director of State Government Affairs for the Midwest region at AbbVie. She manages state and local related issues in 12 states.
She previously served as First Assistant Deputy Governor in Governor Pritzker’s administration.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Pritzker for his leadership and trusting me with such an important role.” Scudder said. “I’m looking forward to serving the people of Illinois and making strides towards safer communities, maintaining a world-class transportation system, and meeting our clean energy goals.”
Before serving in the governor’s office, Scudder was the Senior Government and Community Liaison at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. She has also worked as a staff member for the Illinois House of Representatives and managed several state Statehouse campaigns. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri- Columbia.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.