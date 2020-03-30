ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker is reminding landlords they are not permitted to evict medical professional tenants over fear of COVID-19 exposure.
A Facebook post by the governor specifically says evictions are prohibited under his recent executive order, which came as President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Illinois earlier in March.
"In other states, we've seen news stories about nurses being thrown out of apartments or denied leases out of fear of exposure," Pritzker said. "We haven't yet specifically seen that here, but let me be clear, it will not be tolerated in Illinois."
Pritzker is also reminding landlords they are not "inappropriately terminating leases".
"We have a very strong community of lawyers here in Illinois that are ready to fight for nurses and all health care workers to make sure their rights are protected," the governor added.
A health care worker who encounters this situation is asked to contact the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law for help.