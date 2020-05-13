ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A gym in St. Joseph opened its doors Wednesday morning despite a cease and desist letter by the Champaign County Health Department.
The cease and desist letter was given to the Zone Gym on Tuesday saying they do not fall under the definition of Essential Business cited by the Governor's executive order.
The Zone opened at 8:00 a.m. to clients. The gym shared on social media that they have extra cleaning supplies on hand as well as masks, if the client wants to wear them.
At 8:30 a.m, a WAND reporter on scene saw the Champaign County Sheriff's office along with two other officials go inside the gym, but left shortly after. The gym remained open after the visit from local law enforcement.
Under the Governor's executive order, the state is currently in the flattening phase (Phase 2). Gyms can't open until the Revitalization phase (Phase 4). The Governor has said they will have new capacity limits and health department approved safety guidance.
This is a developing story.
