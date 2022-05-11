CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters said they were able to contain a situation involving potential hazardous materials.
On Wednesday afternoon, a report came in from a commercial occupancy about an overheating 55-gallon drum of aluminum powder suspended in water. The situation was reportedly developing at 3200 Farber Drive in Champaign.
Crews found three 55-gallon drums of product that were stored outside, overheating and starting to boil when they responded. A single unmanned line was deployed to cool the containers and keep product from being released.
No evacuation was needed and no injuries were reported. There was no threat to the environment or the surrounding community, responders said.
