CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Mattress Firm store has been issued a cease-and-desist notice by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday. All non-essential businesses were ordered to close.
The News Gazette reports that, while the governor's order does not specifically list mattress stores as essential businesses, an associate at the store said Mattress Firm sells household consumer goods, which were deemed essential.
Health district Administrator Julie Pryde said the business is not essential and that they can only have one employee in to accept online orders.
CEO John Eck told the News Gazette he believes Illinois stores are allowed to stay open.
“The order specifically names businesses that sell household consumer products, as well as products that are essential to the operation of a residence, as essential retail,” he said in a statement. “We feel confident that sleep is an essential function of a home, especially during times of high stress and anxiety.”