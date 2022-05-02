SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has responded to a reported U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"Hell no," the governor said in a tweet. "In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated."
In the draft majority opinion obtained by POLITICO, Justice Samuel Alito called the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 "egregiously wrong from the start." The decision guaranteed federal constitutional protection for abortion rights.
This ruling would move decisions about the legality of abortions back to states.
The opinion is dated to February. It's unclear if there have been any changes to this draft.
