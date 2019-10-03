SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Helping Hands of Springfield is no longer seeking to build a center at 521 S. 11th Street at this time, a press release issued by the organization said.
The center would have been an innovative approach to reduce homelessness in Springfield. The organization believes it would have given mental health, community health and primary care services for all.
"While we are grateful for the substantial community support for this project, we respect that our neighbors and city leadership, object this proposal," said Jordan Homer, board president of Helping Hands of Springfield. "As a result we were not able to sustain the financial support to make the comprehensive plan for the Center at 521 S. 11th possible at this time."
They say the strategy will continue on at their current location at 1023 E. Washington Street.
"The Center for Health & Housing is not a building; it's a vision. We believe every person deserves dignity and has potential, and we will never give up trying to do better," said Erica Smith, executive director of Helping Hands of Springfield. "Already we have made significant progress to improve how we deliver permanent supported housing, representative payee and shelter services through integrated partnerships. We will grow those programs and work with our health care and Continuum of Care partners to find innovative solutions to homelessness in our city and country."
Helping Hands has plans to address several service gaps. Those plans are listed below:
- Additional shelter beds and support services designed for clients who are working or have income to help the achieve stable housing as fast as possible (homelessness diversion)
- Emergency shelter for families who currently have no other option in Springfield, specifically fathers with children
- Increased outreach in partnership with the Homeless Outreach Team officer and others
- Trauma-informed care training, resources, and practices for delivering shelter, housing, and support services
- Peer support, counseling, and mentoring programs for men experiencing homelessness
“Springfield is a generous and caring community,” Smith added. “We’ve been amazed by the support we have received and we’re determined to find a path forward.”