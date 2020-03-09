SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Helping Hands is working to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.
Helping Hands is working with Central Counties Health Centers to increase infection prevention practices in their lobby and shelter.
People who are homeless are at an increased risk of catching infectious conditions, because their health is often compromised. Many are not able to take the same hygiene precautions as people who are housed.
Guests and clients of Helping Hands will be asked to wear a mask if they are showing symptoms of respiratory illness like coughing and sneezing.
They will also will referred to the CCHC clinic onsite, which is at Helping Hands on Mondays, Thursday afternoons, and Fridays.
To read more about the protocols Helping Hands are following, click HERE.