FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- GQT Movies is planning to reopen the former AMC Classic 12 theater in Forsyth.
According to GQT Movies the new theater will be known as Hickory Point Cinemas when it reopens.
The building is currently being remodeled and is expected to reopen to the public October, 14, 2022. The renditions for the new building will include different seats, different flooring, and remodeled bathrooms.
The reopened theater will use 10 of its 12 screens. The other two screens are being considered for other purposes that GQT will announce at a later date.
For more information on GQT Movie theaters visit the company website.
