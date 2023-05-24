DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A resolution to designate a portion of Illinois Route 121 in Decatur as the “Trooper Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway" has passed the House.
The resolution was sponsored by State Representative Dan Caulkins and State Senator Steve McClure .
“Todd Henneken was a second-generation State Trooper, he served honorably,” said Rep. Caulkins. “Trooper Hanneken’s service to the State of Illinois will not be forgotten. His memory will be forever enshrined in our community by dedicating a portion of our local highway in his honor.”
Todd Hanneken was born in Decatur on December 3, 1975. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1994 and received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Sciences from Illinois State University in 1999. Trooper Hanneken he married Michelle Jean "Shelley" Hillman on August 18, 2001.
Trooper Todd Hanneken achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second-generation Illinois State Police Trooper in December of 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100. He was assigned first to State Police District 15 in Downers Grove and then home to State Police District 10, Pesotum. Trooper Hanneken received several professional honors for his distinguished service.
Following today’s adoption in the House, the Illinois Department of Transportation is requested to erect at suitable locations, consistent with State and federal regulations, appropriate plaques or signs giving notice of the name of “Trooper Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway” from the Macon/Moultrie County line to the intersection of Route 121 and Route 36 in Decatur.
