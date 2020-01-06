AUSTRALIA (WAND) - Australia is being ravaged by bushfires that have torn through 12 million acres, killed dozens of people, millions of animals, and resulted in thousands being evacuated from their homes.
At least 2,000 homes have been destroyed.
The family of the late Steve Irwin said they were rescuing or treating 90,000 animals.
If you want to help, here is a list of groups accepting donations to assist in the firefighting and recovery efforts.
- Australian Red Cross
- Salvation Army Australia
- Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal
- New South Wales Rural Fire Service
- Victoria Country Fire Authority
- South Australian Country Fire Service
- Kangaroo Island Relief and Recovery Fund
- State Emergency Relief Fund
- Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- New South Wales Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service
- Wildlife Victoria
Many celebrities including singers Pink and Lizzo have donated to help fight the firefighters.
Actor Russell Crowe, who won a Golden Globe for his role as Roger Ailes in the Showtime limited series, "The Loudest Voice," missed Sunday's ceremony to stay in Australia to protect his family.