DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- This year, several people are being faced with the tough decision to spend the holidays with family.
Here are tips on how to break the bad news to family members if you decide to hunker down at home.
First, let family members know as soon as possible. Explain that it is in both yours and their best interest to stay healthy this holiday season.
If need be, use facts and statistics to back your decision. They may be disappointed or try to guilt trip you but stick to your decision.
"I would encourage someone to make the decision as soon as possible," said David Wence, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor at Decatur Psychological Associates, P.C., "because it's the indecision I think that's causing the anxiety. once the decision is made the anxiety tends to dissipate."
Dr. Wence says you should not cancel the holidays, simply postpone or modify your plans.
Playing bingo, cooking together, and unwrapping gifts over zoom are just a few ideas.
