SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Hospital Sisters Health System administrator has left the company less than two weeks after it experienced massive outages caused by a cybersecurity incident.
Kimberly Hodgkinson was serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer before leaving this week.
The healthcare company is still reeling after an incident took down phones, billing, MyChart communications, and other systems at the end of August.
Related Links
- HSHS St. Mary's in Decatur experiencing systemwide outage of clinical, administrative applications
- Systemwide outage continues for HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin
- Scammers take advantage of HSHS outage
- HSHS confirms that outage has been caused by 'cyber-security incident'
- HSHS announces all phone systems in hospitals, clinics now available
On September 1, HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright released a video confirming the outages were the result of a "cyber-security incident."
WAND reached out to HSHS to find out whether Hodgkinson's departure was related to the cybersecurity attack but the representative would not discuss personnel matters.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.