HSHS St. Mary's hosts Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope

(WAND) - After nearly a week of system outages, HSHS announced that all phone systems in Illinois and Wisconsin hospitals and clinics are now available.

Callers may continue to experience some delays or connectivity issues this week.

Illinois

HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield  217-544-6464

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon 618-234-2120

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur  217-464-2966

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland  618-651-2600

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese 618-526-4511

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham  217-342-2121

HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield  217-324-2191

HSHS Holy Family, Greenville  618-664-1230

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville 217-774-3961

Wisconsin

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay 920-433-0111

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay 920-498-4200

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan 920-459-8300

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls 920-846-3444

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire 715-717-4121

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls 715-723-1811

Damond Boatwright, President and CEO, Hospital Sisters Health System, announced via video that the organization was impacted by cyber-crime.

"Early Sunday morning, we began experiencing a system wide technical outage that impacted our hospital and clinic operations and most of our communications systems," stated Boatwright. "We immediately activated our incident response protocols and began working to determine what happened. Our clinicians activated the system downtime procedures. They are trained to follow through their efforts, we were able to remain operational and continue to provide care to our patients."

Boatwright said that HSHS was working with law enforcement as well as a third-party to investigate the scope of the hack.

Related Links

Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.