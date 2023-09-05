(WAND) - After nearly a week of system outages, HSHS announced that all phone systems in Illinois and Wisconsin hospitals and clinics are now available.
Callers may continue to experience some delays or connectivity issues this week.
Illinois
HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield 217-544-6464
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon 618-234-2120
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur 217-464-2966
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland 618-651-2600
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese 618-526-4511
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham 217-342-2121
HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield 217-324-2191
HSHS Holy Family, Greenville 618-664-1230
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville 217-774-3961
Wisconsin
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay 920-433-0111
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay 920-498-4200
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan 920-459-8300
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls 920-846-3444
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire 715-717-4121
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls 715-723-1811
Damond Boatwright, President and CEO, Hospital Sisters Health System, announced via video that the organization was impacted by cyber-crime.
"Early Sunday morning, we began experiencing a system wide technical outage that impacted our hospital and clinic operations and most of our communications systems," stated Boatwright. "We immediately activated our incident response protocols and began working to determine what happened. Our clinicians activated the system downtime procedures. They are trained to follow through their efforts, we were able to remain operational and continue to provide care to our patients."
Boatwright said that HSHS was working with law enforcement as well as a third-party to investigate the scope of the hack.
