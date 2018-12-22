VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - A Villa Grove woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash two weeks ago.
Shirley Jones, 78, of Villa Grove was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 3:55 A.M. on Dec. 22.
On Dec. 7, Mrs. Jones was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, John Jones, traveling near Villa Grove when it struck the back of a skid-steer that was clearing debris from the roadway. Mr. Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital on Dec. 8. Another passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
These deaths are being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.