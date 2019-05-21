SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Carol Ammons, (D) Champaign, believes a bill regulating toxic coal ash has enough votes to pass in the Illinois House.
Senate Bill 9 (SB9) is the Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act. The measure set-up rules for governing coal ash storage and requires financial guarantees so taxpayers are not on the hook for coal ash clean-up. Coal ash is waste from coal-fired power plants. It’s believed Illinois has more coal ash impoundments (approx. 84) than any other state.
“I feel strongly that we could go upstairs and pass the bill now,” Ammons told WAND I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. The measure has bipartisan support and has already passed the state senate.
Coal ash has been a focus of environmental groups throughout the state, especially in central Illinois, where coal ash pits threaten the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River near Danville. The pits were used by the now shuttered Vermilion Power Station.
“We have 3.3 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash that have been stored in three unlined leaking pits,” said Pam Richert of the Eco-Justice Collaborative.
“Illinois is addicted to crisis,” stated chief Senate sponsor Scott Bennett, (D) Champaign. “We care after the problem happens. But we don’t do anything to get in front of the problem and make sure we avoid the problem.”
The measure is also supported by Danville Republican State Representative Mike Marron. “The people that made the mess need to be responsible and clean it up.”
SB 9 has passed in committee and is expected to be voted on in the House before May 31st.