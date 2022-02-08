(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is telling residents who get their drinking water from private wells in the Watseka area (Iroquois County) to test their water for possible groundwater contamination.
Routine testing of Watseka’s community water supply wells by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) shows contaminants could be present in the area’s private wells.
The contaminant vinyl chloride was detected in one of Watseka’s community water supply wells at levels exceeding the Illinois groundwater quality standard. This groundwater also serves private wells in the area and it is possible that nearby private wells may be affected.
Residents with private wells located within 1500 feet of the 800 block of East Walnut Street are encouraged to have their water tested for volatile organic compounds by a private laboratory.
For a list of laboratories certified to analyze drinking water for volatile organic compounds, interpretation of test results, contaminant health effects information, and recommendations for individuals who regularly consume well water, contact Michael Flanagan, IDPH Champaign Regional Office, 2125 South First Street, Champaign, IL. 61820 by phone at (217)-840-0418 or by email at Michael.Flanagan@Illinois.gov
