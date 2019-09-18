(WAND) – A new menu inspired by the Addams Family will be introduced at IHOP.
The limited-time menu will be available now until Nov. 3 at participating IHOP locations.
IHOP is releasing the menu items just in time for the new animated film “The Addams Family,” which hits theaters on Oct. 11.
Classic menu items will be available with a twist that includes, “webs” of HERSHEY’S Chocolate Syrup and white icing, violet whipped topping and more sweet and savory favorites.
Available now through Nov. 3, "The Addams Family" menu lineup includes:
- Wednesday’s Web-Cakes
- Gomez’ Green Chili Omelet
- Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Scream Shake
- Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate
- Kooky Kids Combo