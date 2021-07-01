SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois 123 over Richland Creek, which is north of the Illinois 125 junction near Pleasant Plains, is closing July 6 for road work.
Workers will be installing a new culvert. The project is expected to be done in mid-August. The Illinois Department of Transportation said a detour will be posted.
Drivers should expect delays and allow more time for trips through the area. People should follow the posted detour to avoid the work area.
"Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment," IDOT said.
In the next six years, IDOT plans to improve over 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck in the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The program is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
