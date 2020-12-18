ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Catholic bishops released a statement voicing approval for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, calling them "morally acceptable."
The statement features a document from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which reviewed moral concerns about the vaccines, gave a details analysis about the origin of the current vaccines and reached a conclusion. The full document, which the bishops are encouraging all Catholics to read, is attached to this story as a PDF file.
"We thank the dedicated health care workers who have tended to and comforted those afflicted by the coronavirus, as well as their families," the statement said. "We express our gratitude to the resourceful scientists who have produced vaccines in record time and offer encouragement to those pursuing additional remedies.
"And we pray for all affected by this global health crisis, be it from the death of a loved one, illness from the virus, financial hardship or isolation from families and friends."
