CHICAGO (WAND) - A federal lawsuit filled by Illinois Republicans seeks to challenge legislative district boundary maps recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.
Party leaders are claiming residents were "robbed" of a fair process for creating maps that will be used for elections in the next decade, per the Associated Press. The governor signed the maps even though his campaign promises said he would veto maps drawn by politicians.
After signing the maps, the governor said they help ensure there is minority representation and follow the federal and state Voting Rights Act.
State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) had said the governor showed "an unbelievable contempt for the people of Illinois" when he signed the maps.
Democrats used American Community Survey population estimates instead of delayed U.S. Census Bureau data, which Republicans have called a flawed process. In the suit, filed by GOP House and Senate minority leaders Rep. Jim Durkin and Sen. Dan McConchie in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, Republicans want the maps to be declared unconstitutional and voided. They want a judge to direct House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch and Senate President Dan Harmon to appoint a bipartisan redistricting commission for redrawing and approving maps once census data is made public in August.
Democrats say there was public input and an open process involving a series of meetings determining the drawing of boundaries. They claimed there wasn't time to wait for census data due to a June 25 deadline, but that date is when Democrats lose full control of the process.
Senate Democrats released the following statement regarding to the GOP lawsuit:
“It is disappointing but not surprising Republicans would seek to strike down these new maps, which reflect the great racial and geographic diversity of our state. Throughout this process, they have done nothing but delay and obstruct efforts to ensure our communities are fairly represented, as seen by their refusal to even draft their own proposals. We stand by our work to ensure everyone has a voice in state government.”
