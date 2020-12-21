ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's office released the number of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Illinois expects to receive during the week of Dec. 21.
Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor's press secretary, said shipments of both vaccines will be directly sent to hospital providers during the week of Dec. 21 and will not go to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile.
Illinois expects to receive 60,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 23. She said the federal governor will start taking doses from this allocation for a CVS/Walgreens partnership, which will go toward vaccinating people at long-term care facilities in Illinois. Residents are expected to be vaccinated starting the week of Dec. 28.
With the majority of Pfizer vaccines going toward this long-term care facility program, about 20,000 of them will be directly shipped to providers, which are hospitals that have the needed ultra-cold storage. These vaccines will be administered to health care workers.
Illinois expects to receive about 174,000 Moderna vaccine doses during the Dec. 21 week. The deliveries will come on a rolling bases Wednesday and Thursday.
Over 63,000 people had been vaccinated in Illinois (outside of Chicago) as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.