LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois American Water's newest elevated water tower has been constructed and will be up and running soon.
According to Nate Pennisi, superintendent of operations, the new water tank is both a beautiful landmark and essential piece of the local water system. He said, “The one-million-gallon tank not only supports reliability for water service and fire protection, but it also honors the City of Lincoln and pays homage to Illinois-native, President Abraham Lincoln.”
The new water tank was recently named a finalist in Tnemec’s nationwide Tank of the Year contest, and will be featured in Tnemec’s 2022 water tank calendar.
Pennisi said, “We are thrilled to have one of our water tanks featured in the calendar. It’s an honor not only for Illinois American Water, but the entire community. The collaboration between the City of Lincoln and our team for the design of the artwork on the tank was a key component to how it turned out.”
Approximately $37 million has been invested and divided up to support the newest water tank and several other Illinois American Water water main projects in Lincoln.
The new water treatment plant is still being constructed and will include a new pump station, enhanced treatment processes, and new electrical and security systems.
For more information, visit Illinois American Water's website.
