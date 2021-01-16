ILLINOIS (WAND)- Illinois correctional officer Francois Kopca was arrested on January 15, 2021 on three counts of forgery a Class 3 Felony.
28-year-old Kopca s a correctional officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections and worked at the Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.
Illinois State Police conducted the investigation leading to the arrest.
ISP was notified in October about the allegations and conducted an investigation.
Kopca was released on an I-Bond bond from the Cook County Courthouse.
