ILL. (WAND)- Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Senator Dick Durbin sent out statements on the senate acquitting former President Donald Trump.
U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said he voted to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection against the government.
Durbin said he "wishes the Senate had sent an unequivocal message that's unacceptable for any president to incite violence in order to stop the peaceful transition of power."
He said lessons were learned from the January 6 Capitol riots and it must not be repeated.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger said there is a lot of work to do to restore the Republican Party.
Kinzinger said he's sought to do the right thing throughout his time in Congress and is at peace with his decision to impeach the former president.
