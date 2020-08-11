SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – New rules by Gov. JB Pritzker requiring retailers to enforce the use of masks is at odds with the state’s largest retailer association.
"It is another added aggravation for what has been a very difficult year, for retail, particularly,” Rob Karr, President & CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said.
On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) ruled in favor of an emergency order by the governor. The order, announced last Friday, mandates the use of masks and fines businesses not enforcing the use of masks or following social distancing.
Karr told WAND News IRMA, as the association is known, supports the mask mandate, but not fining businesses for customers refusing to wear them.
"We're going to be held responsible and fined for the actions of people we cannot control,” Karr said.
Under the new rules, businesses must enforce the use of masks. Karr worries turning employees into mask enforcers could result in confrontations. The new rules do allow for anyone who assaults a retail worker over the use of masks to be charged with a felony. Karr appreciates the rule, but thinks a felony charge is too late.
"It is after the fact,” he said. “It is after someone has been assaulted. While we are OK with that, what the rule is doing is requiring the exact interaction that safety experts for decades have told you to avoid."
Under the rules, businesses will be given a written warning if found in violation, and then ordered to reduce the number of customers before being issued a fine up to $2,500.
"These rules will ensure that there is a common sense way to enforce public health guidelines with an emphasis on education first, so that Illinois can continue to make substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Pritzker said in a statement after the JCAR vote.
Karr worries the enforcement of masks may be the breaking point for some businesses and is pleading with customers to help businesses survive the pandemic.
"Don't put the business at jeopardy, or you risk that store you enjoy and you're putting them at unnecessary financial risk as well,” he said.
Karr said his business has always been in support of mask use and ran a two-week radio campaign weeks ago - something he said the state has not done.
JCAR did vote on a motion to reverse the governor’s new rule. It failed in a 6-5 vote. Under JCAR rules, eight votes were needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.