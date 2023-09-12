SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois will become the first state to prohibit book bans in public schools and libraries on January 1. While other Democratic states hope to replicate the plan, a growing number of Republican governors are pushing legislation to remove books about the history of racism and the LGBTQ community.
Illinois was under the spotlight in Washington D.C. Tuesday for passing the plan to block any attempts at book bans. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee heard how the law will allow the Secretary of State's office to withhold state funding from all libraries allowing book bans.
"I have three young daughters, and there are some books and titles that my wife and I don't feel are age appropriate for them," said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (D-Illinois). "But I could never imagine a world where I would tell another family what books their kids should or should not be allowed to read."
Although, Republican senators don't agree with the idea that Illinois can only provide grants to libraries adhering to the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said taxpayers should not have to "shut up" and let government decide what is the best for the community libraries.
"Illinois, you do it the way you want. Florida, you do it the way you want," Graham said. "Each school library, you'll decide. But the day that a parent, a concerned citizen, can't come forward and say I object without being humiliated is a bad day for America."
A recent study by the American Library Association found 71% of Americans oppose book bans in public libraries. Researchers also said 67% of Americans oppose banning books in school libraries.
"These campaigns to censor books are unconstitutional and against every person's right to intellectual freedom," explained Emily Knox, an associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "That is the right of every individual to hold, express opinions, and seek access, receive and impart information and ideas without restriction."
Still, many Republican-led states have been encouraged to approve book bans due to constant advocacy by parental rights groups. Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, said it is not evil to want to be involved in your child's education.
"Please stop mocking parents. Please stop name-calling," Neily stressed. "Please listen to the families who want their children to learn basic grammar rather than be policed on pronouns."
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said lawmakers need to work together to create clear standards for access to books so no one can cause a book to be banned for an entire community.
Durbin noted that leaders in Texas, Florida, Utah, Missouri, Iowa, and Indiana have recently enacted plans banning books in local school districts and libraries.
"These new laws provide for civil penalties and or jail time for violations that pose great risk to teachers and libraries," Durbin said. "That's why groups like the American Library Association have spoken out."
Illinois Republican lawmakers argue that the new law championed by Giannoulias will be a threat to members of local library and school boards who may not share the same beliefs as the majority party. Many characterized the plan as government overreach, but sponsors said book bans silence the LGBT+ community and people of color.
"Allowing local governments to impose partisan, religious, or doctrinal restrictions on their school and local libraries and still obtain state grants sends a message that this behavior is acceptable and that the state is sanctioning the silencing of minority and diverse groups," said Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Downers Grove). "That is what's unacceptable."
