SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police announced a special enforcement of the Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law, on Sunday.
The enforcement is in honor of Trooper Lambert when he was killed in the line of duty when he was on the scene of a three vehicle crash on I-294. When handling the crash, another vehicle didn't stop and struck Officer Lambert when he was outside his patrol car.
Operation Lambert is designed to further educate the public on the law and remember his legacy of courage, honor and duty.
The statewide detail begins Sunday and will run through Jan. 18.
ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said, “In one of his final acts, Trooper Christopher Lambert placed himself and his squad car between the public and danger. This act of courage is a testament to his noble character and embodies the true mission of ISP, to serve with integrity and pride. We will continue to honor Trooper Lambert’s legacy, and we ask the public to join our efforts. Slow down and, if possible, move over if you see a police or other emergency vehicles stopped along the roadway.”
The Move Over (Scott’s) Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.