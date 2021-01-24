Shelby County, ILL. (WAND)- Illinois State Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 700 in Shelby County.
The crash happened on January 24 at around 9 a.m. and only involved one vehicle.
The vehicle was a 1991 blue Chevrolet van with a 67 year old female from Neoga driving.
The driver was deceased and next of kin is being notified.
ISP said the driver was traveling east on County Road 700 when they drove off the road to the left. The driver continued driving through a field when they struck a tree.
