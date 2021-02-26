SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – More than 48 hours after a vile act at a Springfield fast food restaurant was caught on camera, WAND News has learned a state public act is aimed at preventing the sort of hate seen in the video.
In the video that has been seen by thousands, a gay Springfield couple was picking up a Door Dash order at the KFC on 6th Street when the employees could be heard hurling homophobic slurs at them.
“It tears us apart,” Joshua Garner, one of the men in the video, said. “It really does. It is just sick. It is just sick. Sick."
Under Illinois’ Public Act 101-0221, every employer in the state must provide minimum sexual harassment prevent training for employees. The training is based on the Illinois Human Rights Act which does include protection for sexual orientation and gender identity.
WAND News has asked KFC if the fast-food joint is in compliance, but we have not heard back.
The couple at the center of the viral moment want their experience to be a teaching moment, one that does not stop progress from being made.
"What everyone in the LGBT community has worked for in the past, the present and what they are going to work for in the future is always going to be threatened by behavior like this,” Lee Walls, Garner’s partner, said.
KFC said it has fired the man heard yelling the homophobic comments and other employees have been suspended. The couple does not believe that is not enough and plan on making their experience a monumental moment.
"We're not going to stand for it and if it has to start at a KFC in Springfield, Ill. it will start there,” Walls said.
A spokesperson from KFC told WAND News the franchisee has committed to additional anti-harassment and non-discrimination training for all employees at its restaurants.
Springfield Police were called to the incident. A report was taken and when WAND News asked the department if there was an investigation, we were told they were not aware of any threats. WAND News has requested a copy of the report and body camera video from responding officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.