SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Relief checks would be delivered directly to Illinoisans in a $1.8 billion relief deal proposal announced by state Democrats.
According to a press release, the state would send relief checks of $100 per person and $50 per child to Illinois taxpayers who make up to $250,000 individually or up to $500,000 jointly. A household of four or fewer people could see a check for $300.
Lawmakers said the checks would likely get to Illinoisans in the late summer or early fall of 2022. They estimate over 97 percent of state taxpayers would get a check of some amount.
Along with delivering income and property tax refund checks, the plan would look to remove state taxes on back-to-school shopping and groceries and stop higher gas taxes. The state sales tax on groceries would be removed for six months, lawmakers said.
“This plan gets money back in the hands of consumers. They’ve endured through this pandemic. It’s time for the state to pay it forward,” said State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) in a Friday press conference at the Capitol.
The plan includes expanded economic aid for lower-income workers and raised tax credits for teachers and volunteer first responders.
The plan features a total of over $1.8 billion in economic relief. There could be a vote in the coming days before the legislative sessions reaches an April 8 planned adjournment date.
A fact sheet attached to this story in a PDF document further explains the tax refund checks Illinois could receive.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.