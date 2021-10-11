URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been displaced after a house caught fire Monday in Urbana.
Responders said the fire occurred in the 500 block of Maple Street. Firefighters told WAND News a woman inside of the home was in her bedroom and saw smoke coming out from under the door. When she left the room and saw smoke from under the couch, she took her dog and went outside.
The victim, who asked not to be identified, told the station she will need a new home.
"I'm devastated," she said. "I have to start again, I've lost all my stuff."
Firefighters said it's possible a lightning strike could have been the cause, but they aren't sure. Investigators are on the scene Monday evening.
No injuries were reported.
