DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ImpactLife is urging donors in Central Illinois to donate blood over the holiday season.
“Every year we see peaks and valleys in terms of donations that occur from voluntary blood donors. And this is one of those times where we often see a dramatic drop in voluntary donations. Right around the winter holidays and then we see it again around the summer holidays,” said Vice President of Donor Relations and Marketing for ImpactLife, Amanda Hess
ImpactLife predicts hospitals will have 20% less blood on their shelves during this time due to the holidays.
“You need blood whenever you need blood. There’s nothing else that can be substituted for it, and you need it right now. So, whenever we talk about the need for emergency blood, trauma usually is the one that has the most need for emergency related things. They just need to be on the shelf immediately available for our patients,” said Dr. Ryan Jennings, Chief Medical Officer for multiple hospitals within the HSHS Illinois health system.
According to ImpactLife's website, O-, B-, and AB- are the blood types most critically needed at the moment.
Donation is possible at local blood drives, mobile clinics, and ImpactLife donor centers. Find the nearest donation location here.
