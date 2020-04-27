(WAND) – At least four states have seen an increase in the number of cases of people ingesting household cleaners in an effort to prevent or cure the Coronavirus. Illinois, New York, Maryland and Michigan have all seen increases.
Over the weekend Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned people not to take those products as a form of home remedy.
“Some recent examples include the use of detergent solution for a sinus rinse and gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill Coronavirus,” Ezike said. “Injecting, ingesting, snorting household cleaners is dangerous.”
The increase in cases comes after comments made by President Trump asking about injecting household cleaning products to kill the virus. The number for Illinois Poison Control is 1-800-222-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.