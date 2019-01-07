BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur’s interim city manager is leaving to take the deputy city manager job in Bloomington.
Bloomington city manager Tim Gleason, who left Decatur for that job in July of 2018, announced the hiring of Billy Tyus on Monday. The Decatur city council appointed Tyus to be interim city manager soon after Gleason left.
Tyus spent nearly two decades working in Decatur’s government and has close 20 years of municipal experience overall. He’s been deputy city manager, assistant to the city manager and public information officer – along with other roles – in that time.
“The city conducted a nationwide search that drew over thirty applicants, the vast majority of which met our required or preferred qualifications,” Gleason said. “We had an interview team of five staff members, and it speaks volumes to the knowledge, skills, and abilities of Mr. Tyus that he quickly rose to the top of our group of applicants. He was the clear choice of our entire interview team. I look forward to welcoming him to our team and community.”
Tyus said he’s looking forward to the opportunity.
“I look forward to once again working with and learning from City Manager Tim Gleason and am beyond excited about helping build upon the successful track record of the City of Bloomington’s team, getting to know the community, and learning first-hand what elected officials and residents want for the city,” he said in a press release. “At the same time, I will miss this (Decatur) community. I’ve had an 18-year career here that I would never have imagined was possible while growing up as a kid on the city’s south and west sides, and to ultimately have served as city manager, even over the interim, in the community where I was born and raised has been an honor.”
His first day in Bloomington will be Feb. 7. His family will move at an unspecified date later in 2019, and an community meet-and-greet is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 5-6 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.