SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education announced a $2 million effort to support and retain teachers of color.
ISBE will establish a statewide system of affinity groups in partnership with Sangamon-Menard Regional Office of Education 51 (ROE 51) and Teach Plus.
The groups will bring teachers of color together to discuss issues facing them, including the causes of attrition, and to develop policy recommendations.
“Establishing affinity groups will bolster ISBE’s efforts to create an equitable education system for both students and staff,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “All students benefit when they have teachers who are diverse, experienced, and supported while educators of color benefit by the additional supports of affinity groups. These factors are critical since Illinois’ learning renewal and recovery strategies depend on an effective, sustained educator workforce.”
ISBE began reporting the three-year teacher retention rate disaggregated by race/ethnicity for the first time in 2021, ISBE said.
ISBE reports Illinois schools retain Black teachers at the lowest rate of all teacher groups – 80.6 percent. That compares to an 87.6 percent rate for White teachers.
The program will run for two and half years and be funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds.
“The Sangamon-Menard Regional Office of Education is proud to partner on this initiative that addresses the retention of teachers of color,” said Regional Superintendent Shannon Fehrholz of ROE 51. “The program will bring together groups of teachers of color from districts across the state to identify and address local issues contributing to the lower retention rates of teachers of color by developing partnerships that will provide access to coaching, mentoring, and teacher leadership opportunities."
“I’m thrilled to embark on this work in partnership with ISBE,” said Teach Plus Illinois Executive Director Josh Kaufmann. “Teach Plus is focused on ways to retain talented teachers of color in the classroom. Affinity groups, where educators of color can gather safely to examine key issues, are a critical strategy in helping us create an equitable education system for teachers and students in our state. Teach Plus and Teach Plus teacher leaders look forward to helping build a system where educators of color will be able to work within the affinity groups to support each other and to identify barriers to retention and propose solutions to their school districts.”
The project will begin with a planning period. ROE 51 and Teach Plus will develop a comprehensive implementation plan and reach out to teachers of color across Illinois.
Educators interested in learning more about or participating in this initiative can contact Kaufmann at jkaufmann@teachplus.org.
