COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle struck an IDOT truck in Cook County Tuesday, sending three people to a hospital, troopers said.
On the early morning of April 10, state police said the IDOT ETP truck was parked with emergency lights on as it removed traffic debris from the two left lanes of Interstate 290 eastbound. This followed a two-vehicle crash near Western Avenue in Cook County.
While cleanup was underway, authorities said a gray Nissan moving eastbound did not yield to the stationary truck and the front of the Nissan hit the rear of the IDOT vehicle. The Nissan burst into flames.
Both drivers and a Nissan passenger went to a hospital for treatment. They were later released.
Authorities identified the Nissan driver as 23-year-old Devon J. Lovaloy of Chicago. He is charged with violating Scott's Law, driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
State police are reminding the public of requirements to follow Scott's Law. The measure, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated.
