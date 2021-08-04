DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At ten years since 17-year-old Caleb Witty was shot and killed, family and friends honored him on the anniversary of his death to keep his memory alive.
“Caleb gave his life for his little sister, and I don't want that sacrifice to be forgotten," Caleb's mom, Jennifer Kirby, said as she fought back tears.
It's been a decade since Caleb Witty was walking home from the Decatur Celebration with this little sister. Someone approached them and asked them for money. When Caleb said he did not have any, the suspect opened fire. Caleb's first instinct to protect his little sister would cost him his life.
"It does seem like yesterday. But it's also kind of like movie like kind of foggy, or dream in your head like," Kirby told WAND News during the annual memorial.
In 2021, the memorial took place at Nelson Park Pier, a spot Caleb loved to visit. Although 10 years have gone by, Kirby said time has healed, but not cured in any way.
"It's hard every day. I go through this every day, not just once a year," Kirby said.
Caleb's friends and family said he was witty, very suiting to his last name. He was funny, protective and "he liked Michael Jackson," his mom added. He was brave and he was creative and kind. He was a million things, his friends told WAND News.
Every year on the anniversary of his death, family, friends and the community show up to remember Caleb.
"It feels really, really good to know that people haven't forgotten, and that people still honor Caleb and his sacrifice," Kirby said.
Other Decatur mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence were also in support.
While a decade has gone by, no arrests have been made, but Caleb's mom holds hope that his killer will one day be found.
"I still have hope that somebody has information or knowledge that they have not yet made known to someone. The authorities are still ready to take any information that anyone has regarding the murder, or other suspects at large," Kirby said.
Kirby is still grieving the loss of her son and waiting for the day police get a tip that can lead to an arrest and solve Caleb's murder. Any information should be passed on to the Decatur police or Crime Stoppers.
There is a $6,000 reward available.
