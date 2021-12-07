MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Judge sentenced a Decatur man to decades in prison for 2017 homicide.
On Tuesday, Jason White, 27, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing Zachary Hubbartt.
According to officials, on August 27, 2017, police found Hubbartt's body inside a vacant home in the 1200 block of East Condit Street. He had been shot several times.
A jury found White guilty of first-degree murder back in October.
White, who was reported to have been a former owner of the residence, was charged with the crime. Officials say White had previous charges and was already sentenced to prison for firing shots at a group of customers in an IHOP during a work dispute in April 2017.
White must serve 100% of his sentence. He will be given credit for time previously served in custody from September 13, 2017 through December 6, 2021.
