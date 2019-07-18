PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Jurors have reached a verdict in the sentencing of Brendt Christensen for the killing of Yingying Zhang.
They will announce that verdict at 2:35, court officials said.
Deliberations began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, broke around 5 p.m. Wednesday and resumed around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday morning, jurors sent questions to Judge James Shadid, asking about the forms they were given to fill out during sentencing, particularly the portions of forms that ask them to list the number of jurors who believed Christensen's defense had proven specific mitigating factors.
"After trial, what can our mitigating factors be used for?" they wrote. "We are inclined not to share our results."
The jurors gave appeals as an example of future use.
Judge Shadid wrote back that jurors are not to consider anything besides the sentencing in this case when making their decision.